Delhi bypoll: BJP magic continues, Manjinder Singh Sirsa wins big; setback for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

Rajouri Garden bypoll proved to be a setback for AAP as BJP and Congress marked their comeback in Delhi politics. (Representative image/PTI)

Ahead of the MCD election in Delhi, the bypoll for Rajouri Garden Legislative Assembly seat has come as a pleasant surprise for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving enough reasons for AAP to worry. The seat was earlier held by AAP’s Jarnail Singh, who left it on January 6 to contest in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly election. Singh, however, lost in Punjab. The Rajouri Garden bypoll also marks a sort of comeback for the Congress, which seems to be winning its voters back from the AAP.

BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won by a margin of 14652 votes against the opponents from Congress and AAP. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP was relegated to the third position.

In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi as the Congress was completely wiped out. The BJP managed to win just three seats.

The upcoming MCD election on April 21 is becoming a do-or-die battle for AAP as the party is trying hard to restore its image a party of “change”. In recent times, AAP and Kejriwal have been marred by a series of controversies, including corruption charges. AAP has already conceded defeat.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s winning election run seems to be continuing. In Assembly election, the saffron party had won Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with historic margins. Scores of residents from both states live in Delhi and it may prove to be an advantage for the BJP in MCD election.