LIVE Delhi Pollution: Thick smog engulfs national capital, severe air quality prevails

LIVE Delhi Pollution: Once again Delhiites woke up under a thick cover of smog on Tuesday morning. Two days after Sri Lankan cricketers took to the field in Firoza Kotla stadium wearing anti-pollution masks, the air in the national capital turned fouler today with a sharp rise in the level of particulates since morning. The concentration of the most prominent pollutants, PM 10 and PM 2.5, reached ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ category, respectively in Delhi’s Lodhi Road area. Pollution in the national capital region still remains a bouncer for policy. The area around India Gate also landed to ‘poor’ category on Air Quality Index. November witnesses extremely high levels of pollution as smoke from paddy residue burning reaches the city, aggravating the situation. However, there are phases, when such spikes are seen even during December and January, mostly due to rapid drop in temperature and high moisture content, factors that trap particulates near the surface. According to an IIT-Kanpur study, the sources of PM2.5 and PM10 during the winter months are: secondary particles like nitrates (25-30 per cent), vehicles (20-25 per cent), biomass burning (17–26 per cent), municipal solid waste burning (9-8 per cent) and to a lesser extent soil and road dust. This blog will keep track of latest developments on air pollution and its adverse effects on Delhi through the day:

9: 59 am: On Sunday, the air pollution in Delhi had worsened and forced interruptions during an international cricket match in the city. The average index value on Sunday was 351, significantly better than Monday’s 390.

9: 55 am: As per the report, the Central Pollution Control Board recording 378 on its index at 8 am. This was slightly better than Monday afternoon, when the air quality deteriorated to 390.

9: 50 am: Air quality in Delhi has been hovering between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories but was not ‘severe’ since November 13. The AQI levels in the capital was recorded in the ‘severe’ zone for seven days between November 7 and November 13.

9: 40 am: Delhi has the right to breathe clean air but neither the Centre nor the Delhi government was “doing enough” to promote that right, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today said, as he launched a white paper on air pollution in the capital.

9: 33 am: The National Green Tribunal came down heavily on the Delhi government for not filing a comprehensive action plan on ways to deal with severe air pollution in the city and slammed authorities for holding the India-Sri Lanka cricket match despite bad air quality.

9: 30 am: Early morning visual from Delhi’s India Gate, where air quality is under ‘poor’ category.

9: 25 am: Air Quality of Delhi’s Lodhi Road area, prominent pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 in ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ category respectively, reported ANI.