LIVE Delhi Air Pollution updates: As crisis deepens, CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Manish Sisodia to shut schools; HC terms situation as grave

LIVE Delhi Air Pollution updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked his deputy and Education Minister Manish Sisodia to consider announcing a holiday in schools for a few days in view of the high pollution in the city. While NGT has said that it’s an emergency like situation in Delhi. Indian Medical Association, on the other hand, has officially declared an emergency in the capital. A number of flights were delayed in the capital today. PTI reports that Delhi woke up to ‘severe’ air quality today with a thick haze blanketing the city as pollution levels breached permissible standards by multiple times.

Here are all the LIVE UPDATES on developments happening in wake of Air Pollution rise in Delhi:

4.37 pm: Air Pollution matter: Delhi High Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan to inform about action taken against stubble burning.

4.36 pm: Delhi HC observed “situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school & discouraging morning walks by ppl”

4.34 pm: Delhi High Court observed “stubble burning may be the visible villain but there are other contributory factors too”

4.32 pm: The sharp drop in air quality is most dangerous for the elderly, children and those already suffering from respiratory ailments. Constant exposure to pollution also reduces lung functionality for healthy adults over a period of time.

4.28 pm: Over the past two years, New Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the world’s most polluted cities.

4.18 pm: The readings of the government’s air quality index hovered between 350 and 450, indicating that the health impact of breathing the air was “severe.”

4.16 pm: The highest reading on the Central Pollution Control Board’s index is 500. The pollutants on Tuesday that had the maximum impact on the reading were PM 2.5 and PM 10 particulate matter.

4.10 pm: A thick gray haze enveloped Delhi NCR on Tuesday as air pollution hit hazardous levels, prompting Arvind Kejriwal to ask schools to shut down. Formal decision is yet to be taken on this

4.00 pm: NGT seeks reply and action taken report from UP, Punjab, Haryana & Delhi by 9 November

3.50 pm: NGT says it’s like emergency situation in Delhi, directs govts of UP, Punjab, Haryana & Delhi to inform preventive steps taken #AirPollution