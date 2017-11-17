Live Delhi air pollution: NGT to consider lifting ban on construction today

Live Delhi air pollution: According to latest AQI data, Delhi air remained very unhealthy. (ANI)

Live Delhi air pollution: A breather for the construction companies, the National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed the Delhi government to submit data of ambient air quality in the national capital and also said it would consider its ban on construction and industrial activity. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that it would take up the matter on Friday and till then its order would be in force. During the hearing the AAP government told the bench that water was sprinkled at ITO area according to its direction and PM 2.5 levels had come down as detected by the monitoring centre of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Some lawyers who attended the hearing on behalf of the builders and industries, requested the tribunal to lift its ban on the ground that air quality in the NCR had improved. The bench refused to pass any order, saying there was no urgency and no builder would be starting construction activity on Thursday. The bench refused to pass any order, saying there was no urgency and no builder would be starting construction activity on Thursday. NGT had expressed concern over the high pollution level, terming it as an “environmental and health emergency”.

Track latest updates for Delhi Air pollution:

9:55 am: Visuals from Rajpath: According to latest AQI data, #Delhi’s Mandir Marg at 333, Dwarka at 332 both ‘Hazardous’, Siri Fort at 288, Punjabi Bagh at 290 both ‘Very Unhealthy’.

9:47 am: The National Green Tribunal to decide on lifting ban on construction today.