LIVE Congress, BJP declare war over ‘data leak’: Narendra Modi misusing PM position to build personal database, says Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders are locked in a bitter battle over allegations and counter allegations of data theft by the mobile applications run by both parties and their leaders. The row, kicked off by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, has snowballed into a big controversy. As a consequence, the Congress has reportedly pulled down its official membership app and membership page of the website. The development came hours after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit back at Congress saying that the party has shared its subscriber’s data with third-party organisations. Earlier, Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged data breach, claiming that the NaMo App was transferring users’ data to a US firm.

2.10 pm: Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that PM Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts and even tracks your location via GPS. “He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” he had said.

2.00 pm: Smriti Irani tweets: Rahul Gandhi ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself.

Ye kya @RahulGandhi ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself ???? pic.twitter.com/NrbMxz57gs — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018

1.54 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing his office to create a strong data base. “Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi.”

1.45 pm: Smriti Irani has jumped into the row. Taking a jibe at Gandhi, Irani said that even Chotta Bheem knows more than Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don’t tantamount to snooping.