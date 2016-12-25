Mann Ki Baat: Cashless transaction has increased 200-300% after demonetisation, says PM Narendra Modi

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 27th address in the programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address of the year to the nation today. It was his 27th edition of the programme. During his address to the nation, the prime minister thanked the people for their support post demonetisation and said that the step was necessary to curve the menace of black money from the country. He added that the cashless transactions in the country have increased to 200-300 percent after the move. Stressing that the fight against black money has just begin, he also said that reports of political parties being given certain exemption from rules are baseless. Excepts from his speech.

11:32 AM: India’s rank has increased to 32nd in World Banks report: PM Narendra Modi.

11:30 AM: In the middle of uproar in Parliament, one good thing happened. Rights of Disabled Persons bill was passed, thanks to all members: PM

11:28 AM: People are upset about what happened during Parliament session; even President & Vice President expressed their concerns: Narendra PM Modi

11:27 AM: It is govt’s priority to do whatever it takes for the betterment of nation: PM Narendra Modi

11:26: Assure the nation that this is not the end, this is just the beginning in govt’s fight against corruption: PM Modi

11:24 AM: Black money hoarders are being nabbed across the country. Secret is that information by common people enables us to do it: PM

11:23 AM: Lot of questions are being raised on frequent change of rules but I want to say that I have decided to take those indulging in corruption: PM Narendra Modi

11:22 AM: If Parliament would have functioned there would have been fruitful discussions: PM Narendra Modi

11:21 AM: I thank people as they not only went through hardships but also answered back those who tried to mislead the public : PM

11:20AM: People are spreading rumours that political parties are exempted, this isn’t true: PM Narendra Modi

11:19AM: I thank the people for their support on demonetisation, PM Modi

11:17 AM: Am also upset that people are facing due to demonetisation, but step was taken for the good cause and overhelmed that people are still supporting it: PM.

11:15 AM: People give me suggestions on apps.his time people suggested be on demonetisation. They have discussed what more steps can be taken to curve black money.

11:14 AM: Informal sector is very significant in our country and mostly they receive salary/wages in cash and are often even exploited: PM

11:12 AM: I congratulate Assam Govt in particular for taking initiatives to promote cashless economy, says PM Modi Modi

11:11 AM: Awareness towards online payments and using technology for economic transactions is increasing: PM Modi .

11:10 AM: You will be surprised to know that 30 crore people in India have RuPay cards, of those 20 crore belong to poor families: PM

11:09 AM: Cashless transaction has increased from 200 to 300 percent in last few days, says PM.

11:08 AM: Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana is mainly for businessmen, they must encourage cashless transactions, says PM Narendra Modi.

11:06 AM: Today there is curiosity among people on how can one go cashless. People want to learn from each other: PM Narendra Modi.

11:04: Govt has launched 2 schemes today, for consumer the scheme is called ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ & for small traders ‘Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana’: PM Modi

11:02 AM: Nation will not forget contribution made by ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also today, who birthday also falls today. His contribution to the country has been enormous.

11:01 AM: Wish everyone a Merry Christmas: PM Narendra Modi in his address.

11:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation with ‘Mann ki Baat’.

