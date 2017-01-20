Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Fog hits rail, air traffic in Delhi

23 trains arriving late in Delhi area, 11 rescheduled and 4 cancelled due to fog and other operational reasons.

7:05 AM: Check out SpiceJet’s tweet

#WeatherUpdate Due to the poor visibility at Delhi (DEL) all departures/arrivals & their consequential flights may get affected. (1/2) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 20, 2017

7:04 AM: “We are expecting poor visibility (Fog) in Agartala, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Jammu. Kolkata, Srinagar & Varanasi. All departure/arrivals & their consequential flights may get affected. Please cross check your flight status before leaving for airport. We wish you a pleasant journey. Due to the poor visibility at Delhi (DEL) all departures/arrivals & their consequential flights may get affected. All passengers are requested to please cross check the flight status before leaving for the airport. Wish you a pleasant hourney,” SpiceJet said in a series of tweets.

7:02 AM: 23 trains arriving late in Delhi area, 11 rescheduled and 4 cancelled due to fog and other operational reasons.

6:58 AM: 8 International and 14 domestic flights (6 arrival & 8 departure) delayed at Delhi’s IGI Airport due to prevailing fog conditions.