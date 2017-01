Four international flights delayed at Delhi’s IGI Airport, 13 domestic flights delayed (3 arrival and 10 departure), one cancelled. (Representative image by Reuters)

7:25 AM: 28 trains arriving late in Delhi, four rescheduled and three cancelled due to prevailing fog or weather conditions.

7:22 AM: Four international flights delayed at Delhi’s IGI Airport, 13 domestic flights delayed (3 arrival and 10 departure), one cancelled.