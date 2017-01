9 International and 8 domestic flights from/to Delhi delayed; 1 domestic flight cancelled due to weather conditions. (Representative image by Reuters)

7:24 AM: 9 International and 8 domestic flights from/to Delhi delayed; 1 domestic flight cancelled due to weather conditions.

6:51 AM: Earthquake Tremors of magnitude 4.3 was felt in Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:02 AM, according to ANI report.

6:50 AM: Earthquake tremors of 5.4 magnitude was felt in Myanmar-India border region at around 12:20 AM.