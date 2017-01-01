Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Shahpur area in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Image: Reuters)

11:30 AM: Akhilesh Yadav was declared as Samajwadi Party head in the party’s national convention held in Lucknow.

10:55 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Istanbul attack.

10:45 AM: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Shahpur area in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

10:30 AM: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi, gave the message that the Army seeks peace and tranquillity along the borders but it does not mean it is weak.

10:00 AM: Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39, including 16 foreigners, says Turkey interior minister. More than 40 people have been injured in what the province’s governor described as a terror attack.

09:30 AM: National Convention of Samajwadi Party called by Ramgopal Yadav to be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park shortly

09:00 AM: As many as 48 trains were delayed, 12 rescheduled and one cancelled in national capital Delhi due to heavy fog.