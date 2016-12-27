Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Jet Airways plane skids off runway; Goa airport closed till 12:30 pm

“We regret to inform flight 9W 2374 from GOI – BOM, with 154 guests and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff,” Jet Airways said in a statement. (ANI image)

8:52 AM: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the Jet Airways accident; DGCA inspection begins.

8:27 AM: 15 out of 154 passengers who were on board Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 sustained minor injuries, being taken to hospital.

7:24 AM: 8 International flights and 7 domestic flights from/to Delhi delayed due to foggy weather.

7:23 AM: 32 trains arriving late, 2 cancelled due to foggy weather, according to ANI report.

7:21 AM: “We regret to inform flight 9W 2374 from GOI – BOM, with 154 guests and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

7:21 AM: All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process: Jet Airways.

7:21 AM: Medical assistance is being coordinated to those injured by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities: Jet Airways statement. Airport closed til 12.30 PM.

7:12 AM: Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight today failed to take off from Dabolim airport in Goa after it developed some technical snag. According to reports, flight number 9W2374 was scheduled to depart this morning. All the passengers were offloaded.