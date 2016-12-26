Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Nearly Rs 40 lakhs showered on singers in a musical event in Gujarat

Visuals of Sabarimala temple stampede. (ANI)

10:45 AM: Cash of amount around Rs 40 Lakhs showered on folk singers in a musical event in Navsari, Gujarat. The currency notes were of lower denominations including Rs 10 and Rs 20.

10:30 AM: Two arrested by Karnataka police in Davangere after they recovered Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 11.30 lakhs from their possession. The cops referred the matter to the Income Tax department

10:05 AM: In an untoward incident, more than 900 cylinders stored in two trucks blast near Chintamani in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. No casualties reported.

09:45 AM: Delhi police arrested three people in case of loot of Rs 10 lakh from a cash van in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on December 19. The cops confirmed recovery of Rs 9 lakh.

09:00 AM: As many as 27 reportedly injured in Sabarimala temple stampede. The condition of two is critical.

08:40 AM: One dead and 10 injured after a picnic bus with students met with an accident near Maichheli village in Nuagaon, Odisha.

08:15 AM: ‘Winter Carnival’ organized in Nainital, Uttarakhand till December 31 promoting culture of the state to increase tourist footfall in the region.

7:59 AM: 6 (arrival) international flights delayed at Delhi’s IGI Airport, 1 (arrival) and 4 (departure) domestic flights delayed due to fog.

7:57 AM: 37 trains delayed (arriving late in Delhi area), 06 rescheduled due to fog and other operational reasons.