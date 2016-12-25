Live Breaking News Headlines Update: 7 died, 14 injured in fog-related mishaps in Uttar Pradesh, says report

North India is witnessing dense fog in the morning hours. (Reuters)

06:35 PM: As many as seven people are reportedly killed and 14 injured in separate fog-related mishaps in Uttar Pradesh.

06:15 PM: Sister of Indian national Sarabjit Singh, who was sentenced to death by Pakistan Court, Dalbir Kaur joined BJP today.

05:50 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Russian Aircraft crash. “India joins Russia in mourning the tragic loss of lives of Russian servicemen in the air crash today,” the PM posted on his official Twitter account.

05:20 PM: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti distributed scooties to students under ‘CM Scooty scheme’

05:10 PM: Out of 518 Indian fishermen, 220 are being released today as a goodwill gesture of Pakistan government, said Shunail Shah, Assistant SP Police, Distrisct Jail Malir. In next phase 219 Indian fishermen will be released on January 5, 2017, he added.

04:45 PM: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Centre’s bid to go cashless means less cash and not no cash but Oppositions are slow in understanding. The union minister was speaking at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of DigiDhan Mela. On the occasion, he said that from counterfeit currency to terrorism everything was a result of heavy dependence on cash economy.

#WATCH: Interpretation of PM’s speech regarding ‘long term capital gains’ on security transactions completely erroneous says FM Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/HFC12aDOYe — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

04:15 PM: Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir along with Rio Paralympic silver medalist Deepa Malik demonstrated digital payment at DigiDhan Mela at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

04:00 PM: Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said today that State Government employees will soon get benefits of the 7th pay commission.

03:15 PM: There was reportedly no sign of survivors at the site where the Russian plane crashed today morning.

02:20 PM: Union minister Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan cancelled their visit to Fazilka and Bathinda in Punjab due to bad weather conditions.

02:00 PM: A 3-year-old girl abducted and killed by two minors for ransom in Mumbai.

01:45 PM: Unaccounted cash of Rs 50 lakh seized by Excise Department in Kannur of Kerala from a private bus is in new currency notes of Rs 2,000

01:30 PM: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India department conducted raids on bakeries in Gulbarga of Karnataka to keep a check on adulterated eatables.

01:10 PM: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked PM Narendra Modi for his appreciation of state’s initiatives towards cashless economy in his radio address Mann Ki Baat.

12:45 PM: Haryana Chief Minister today said that whole villages of the state are going cashless by shifting to digital modes of payments recently adding Neemavali in Sirsa into the list. The CN will acknowledge all such villages and award them for their contribution in cashless economy, he said.

11:15 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in 27th edition of his radio address Mann Ki Baat. He sent Christmas greeting to everyone and praised their support in success of demonetisation. He shared jump of India in global ranking and thanked common people for helping to nab black money hoarders. The PM also congratulated sports persons for their respective achievements.

10:45 AM: Dharamsala and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh witnessed season’s first snowfall. Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir also received first snowfall of this winter season.

Himachal Pradesh: Dharamshala receives season’s first snowfall pic.twitter.com/j72wcP6diO — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

10:30 AM: Russian military Tu-154 aircraft disappears from radars after takeoff in Sochi. It was carrying 91 passengers, reported AFP. Debris later found in Black Sea.

09:45 AM: Christmas celebration reached on its peak in the morning followed by midnight mass in Churches across the country. The residents of Imphal also attended Christmas mass amid Manipur blockade.

#WATCH People light candles, participate in the midnight mass in Siliguri (West Bengal) on #Christmas pic.twitter.com/ygFc0V7iDS — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

09:30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s residence to wish him on his 92nd birth anniversary. The PM also wished his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.