Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Rahul Gandhi inaugurates statue of Rajiv Gandhi in Nagrota

05:35 PM: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi engineering college in Nagrota in Himachal Pradesh.

05:25 PM: Land belonging to religious body can be acquired for public purpose, says Allahabad High Court.

05:00 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked on Oppositions for going against demonetisation drive, said difficulties of corrupt people will increase after 50 days of the move.

04:30 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for two metro corridors and other projects at MMRDA Grounds

04:25 PM: DRDO successfully flight tested the Smart Anti-field weapon at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off Odisha coast.

04:15 PM: President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated Mahila Dakshata Samiti and Bansilal Malani College of Nursing in Hyderabad.

04:00 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at the MMRDA ground.

03:35 PM: Parivartan Yatra has successfully laid foundation of Parivartan in Uttar Pradesh, said union minister Rajnath Singh

03:03 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Jal Pujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Mumbai.

02:00 PM: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said the demonetisation step of the Centre has hit the poor people, middle class population and farmers badly. While addressing a public rally in Dharamsala of Himachal Pradesh, Rahul attacked PM Narendra Modi and said he has divided India into two parts, having on one side the 1 percent rich and on other the middle class and poor people.

01: 45 PM: The dream of cashless economy is like the dream of ‘Acche Din’. Nobody knows when it would be accomplished, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The UP CM presented compensation cheques to kin of those who allegedly died in ATM queues.

o1:40 PM: A BJP delegation stopped from entering the Dhulagarh village in West Bengal by administration.

01:15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Government will continue taking sound economic policies to ensure India’s bright future in long run and no decisions will be taken for short term political gains. He added that demonetisation will also bring gains in future. The PM was speaking at Raigad after inaugurating new campus of Sebi-run National Institute of Securities Markets.

12:50 PM: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that a lot of informal savings have become formal now.

12:15 PM: Union minister Rajnath Singh said that demonetisation should not be seen as election issue and added that it was not about electoral loss or victory and only in national interest.

12:01 PM: A Maoist killed by Police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

11:45 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai.

11:00 AM: Birhi Kalan branch of Canara Bank in Bhiwani, Haryana robbed of Rs 37 lakh including Rs 10.5 lakh is new currency last night.

10:50 AM: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to meet UP Congress leaders on December 26 in Delhi.

10:30 AM: Preparations was in full-swing for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The PM is scheduled to inaugurate five projects including laying the foundation stone of grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji at an island at Arabian sea.

10:00 AM: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohan Rao, whose premises was raided by Income Tax department, was admitted in ICU ward after he complained of chest pain.

09:30 AM: Nusli Wadia voted out as Director of Tata Chemicals in Extraordinary General Meeting a day after he was ousted as the chairman of Tata Motors.

09:00 AM: With a dip in temperature, national capital Delhi covered with dense blanket of fog. The poor visibility affected movements of trains as around 52 trains had been delayed, five rescheduled and one train had been cancelled on the day.