Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Tata Motors’ shareholders remove Nusli Wadia as director of the company

Shareholders of Tata Motors vote out Nusli Wadia, as director of the company. (PTI)

08: 49 AM: 71.20 percent of shareholders of Tata Motors voted to oust Friend-turned-foe of the Tatas, Nusli Wadia, as director of the company. Wadia was decided to stay away from the extraordinary general meeting of Tata Motors convened to remove him as an independent director.

08:45 AM: Officials of Income Tax department conducted raid at the premises of a businessman in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

08:40 AM: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates project for construction of 285 two-bedroom houses for eligible beneficiaries from weaker sections in Erravelli village.

Telangana CM inaugurates project fr construction of 285 2-bedroom houses for eligible beneficiaries frm weaker sections in Erravelli village pic.twitter.com/i0saVt8cV7 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 23, 2016

08:10 AM: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju was on a trip to Manipur along with his senior officers to take stock of situation caused due to the economic blockade. The minister said he will talk to the State Government to find a solution to this as people are facing a lot of problems due to the prevailing situation.

08:00 AM: Foggy morning continued in national capital Delhi with three internationall flights delayed and one domestic flight from/to Delhi cancelled.