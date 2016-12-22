Live Breaking News Headlines Update: Lt Gen Najeeb Jung resigns as Governor of Delhi

LG Najeeb Jung resigned today. (PTI)

4:30 PM: Delhi governor Lieutenant General Najeeb Jung has resigned from the post of Governor of Delhi. It is a sudden move that has surprised many.

1:40 PM: A 27 year old was apprehended on Thursday with valuables worth Rs 20 lakh including 218 mobiles in IGI airport theft case

12:20 PM : Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao was on Thursday sacked. A 24-hour raid was conducted by the Income Tax department on Wednesday.

11:49 AM: It’s good that Rahul Gandhi spoke. If he didn’t the nation would have had to face a massive earthquake. Now that he has spoken, it seems very unlikely: PM Modi

11:47 AM: When our soldiers went to the other side of the LoC and successfully conducted surgical strikes, some people still doubted it: PM Modi

11:45 AM: Rahul Gandhi is a young leader, who has just learnt to give speeches. I have been very happy ever since he learnt to speak: PM Modi

11:20 AM: PM Modi speaks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi.

09:56 AM: Sensex at 26,082.89 to fall by 159.49 points or 0.61 percent. Nifty at 8,010.05 to dip by 51.25 points or 0.64 percent.

09:50 AM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted Rs 1.34 Crore in Rs 2,000 denomination from five persons in the early morning hours near Chennai Airport.

Jammu and Kashmir: Sports tournament organized by BSF in Poonch yesterday for students of rural areas pic.twitter.com/rw4KczkYpw — ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016

09:45 AM: Kolkata businessman Parsamal Lodha arrested by Enforcement Directorate for converting over Rs 25 crore old currency into new.

Varanasi (UP): PM Narendra Modi to address booth level BJP workers working in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today. Preparation underway. pic.twitter.com/aM4YNy6a6d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

09:15 AM: 90.80% Tata Steel Ltd members vote in favour of resolution to remove Nusli Wadia from office of Director of company with immediate effect.

08:50 AM: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh likely to join political party Congress. The ‘Turbanator’ may contest election from Jalandhar in upcoming Punjab Polls, reported India Today.

08:30 AM: Army and police cordoned off Hajin village of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of the morning suspecting presence of terrorists in the area.

Uttar Pradesh: Thick blanket of fog envelops Lucknow, cold wave conditions continue to prevail. pic.twitter.com/CcviabxsmB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2016

08:00 AM: At least 33 trains, arriving national capital Delhi, were delayed due to fog and other operational reason. Passengers were seen sitting at the railway station in bone-chilling cold situation.