Live blog and updates: PM Narendra Modi in Patna for 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Modi will take part in several programmes at Gandhi Maidan, where makeshift Gurudwara has been set up. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Patna for the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh on Thursday. The closing function of the 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ was bein held at the iconic Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Modi will take part in several programmes at Gandhi Maidan, where makeshift Gurudwara has been set up and Holy Guru Granth Sahib has been installed in view of the celebrations. He will also release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv. We take a look at the latest updates:

1:45PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan

1:40PM: Our Prime Minister was CM for 12 years & he implemented prohibition of liquor very effectively in Gujarat, says Nitish

1:30PM: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaking at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan

1:00PM: PM Modi releases special commemorative stamps on 350th Prakash Parv

11:00AM: Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh at Patna Sahib Gurudwara

10:30AM: Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji as the nation celebrates 350th Prakash Parv. Gandhi said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was not only creator of the gracious “Khalsa,” but was also a renowned spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

10:00AM: In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, “Guru Gobind Singh ji’s entire life was devoted to serving the people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was blessed with indomitable courage and tremendous knowledge and his bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian.”

Delighted to be a part of #350thPrakashParv celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji in Patna today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2017

The 350th Prakash Parv will end today. Besides PM Modi, Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal several Union Minsters including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan and other dignitaries will participate the Prakash parv celebrations.