Live blog and updates: Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh CM, expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav with party’s UP President Shivpal Yadav at a press conference at the party office in Lucknow. (PTI)

In one of the biggest turn of events ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had, today, expelled his son and the state’s Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for ‘gross indiscipline’. With just four days left for the election commission to announce the dates for the crucial UP elections, the Samajwadi Party supremo, said that the new Chief Minister of UP will be declared by the party soon. However, as the feud within the ruling party of the poll bound state continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stated the SP in-fight as a ‘scripted drama’ to divert people’s attention from the ‘all-round failures’ of Akhilesh Yadav’s state government.

And as, flanked by brother Shivpal Yadav, who has been at loggerheads with the Chief Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav states that the action against Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal was taken to save the party which he had built through hard efforts, here are the latest developments of Uttar Pradesh’s the Samajwadi party feud:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav calls for a meeting with all MLAs at 9 AM tomorrow.

UP DGP Javeed Ahmed reaches CM Akhilesh Yadav’s residence to meet him.

Recent developments in the party (SP) is their internal matter. I will keep a close watch on this: Ram Naik, UP Governor to ANI.

#WATCH Akhilesh kya maafi mangega woh toh ladta hai, pita (father) manta hoga toh dekha jayega, says SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/3RODK9uQKQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

I have worked really hard to make this party, what was their role in this? I work hard and they reap the fruits?: Mulayam Singh Yadav





Want to urge party workers to come to RM Lohiya University on Jan 1 at 11am to discuss as to how to stop those doing wrong in party, says Ram Gopal Yadav.





It’s unconstitutional to expel someone without listening to them just hours after issuing show-cause notice-Ram Gopal Yadav on his expulsion





Morally Akhilesh Yadav must resign immediately. SP Govt had failed: Yogi Adityanath, BJP on expulsion of UP CM from SP.





There is situation of pol instability in UP,it’s worrisome for democracy;we dont comment on internal division of any party: RS Surjewala,Congress





Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his son Akhilesh Yadav for issuing a candidate list separately for the upcoming state assembly polls.





Protesters tear down the posters of Shivpal Singh Yadav after Akhilesh Yadav was expelled from the party for 6 years

#WATCH Supporters gather outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence, raise slogans in his support after SP Chief expelled him for 6 years from party pic.twitter.com/x5OFePsLVD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

It is unfortunate. However it is their internal matter: Sharad Yadav, JD (U)





How can he (Ram Gopal)call fr emergency national exe meet without my permission? Normally atleast 15 or 10 days period notice is given-SP Chief





If the party chief takes unconstitutional steps then who will bring forth unity in the party, asks Ram Gopal Yadav.





“We have declared list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls; 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon,” said Mulayam while announcing the list.





The Samajwadi Party supremo announced the first list in the absence of his son, who is at loggerheads with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets. Mulayam announced the name of his brother Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat. Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list.





“The list released by Akhilesh list is our list. The contestants will be fielded according to this. Further will be decided within two-three days,” Yadav said.





As CM Akhilesh Yadav and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav are again at loggerheads over the ticket distribution, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday asserted that they will field its candidates based on the list released by the Chief Minister in the upcoming assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies)