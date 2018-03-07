Special status to Andhra: TDP ministers to quit Modi govt but big suspense over TDP-NDA alliance continues

The development comes after Arun Jaitley confirmed that there will be no special status for Andhra Pradesh. (ANI photo)

Briefing the media on Wednesday night, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that TDP is pulling out its ministers from the Modi government. The development comes after Arun Jaitley confirmed that there will be no special status for Andhra Pradesh. CM Naidu said that Modi govt has betrayed them. “Our issues were not addressed by the Modi govt,” Naidu said. He added that he is deeply hurt by Arun Jaitley’s words and BJP cheated the people of Andhra. However, the big suspense over TDP-NDA alliance is yet to get over as Naidu said that decision on the TDP-NDA alliance will be taken later.

Reportedly, Naidu is expected to speak to PM Narendra Modi on Thursday morning.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that he has directed TDP ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary to resign as Union Ministers from Modi govt. Slamming Modi govt over special status to Andhra, Naidu said, “This is our right. The centre is not fulfilling the promises it made.” Naidu added that, “We have been raising the matter since the day of Budget. But Modi govt did not respond.” Moreover, Naidu added, “We have shown patience for 4 years. I tried to convince the centre by all means.” Also, he clarified that as a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to PM Modi to inform about our decision but he was unavailable.”

CM @ncbn Live from Press Conference at Secretariat, Amaravati.http://t.co/BrQDNBinFI — Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) March 7, 2018

The resignations by the 2 TDP ministers are expected to be submitted on Thursday.

Here are some key statements made by CM Naidu during the media briefing:-

“Two TDP ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet.”

“This is the first step. We will go ahead with other actions later.”

“Tried speaking to PM as a courtesy to inform about our decision to quit but he did not come on line.”

“Arun Jaitley’s statement was the last straw. They are apparently predetermined. They don’t appear to help the state.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Akula Satyanarayana said that Kamineni Srinivas and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, the two BJP ministers in the state cabinet are likely to resign today, ANI reported.