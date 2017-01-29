LIVE: ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony 2017 marks the end of the 4-day long Republic day celebrations

President Pranab Mukherjee during the ‘Beating the retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk. Source: PTI

The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony is an annual musical extravaganza that is being held today at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The ceremony began at 4.45 PM and it marks the end of the 4-day long Republic Day celebrations. A total of 16 Military Bands, 16 Pipes and Drums Bands from Regimental Centres and Battalions are participating. Intricate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in the national capital in wake of the ongoing celebrations. The special ceremony is being conducted by Squadron leader G Jayachandran while Subedar Major Hemraj is the Army band’s conductor. The navy and air force are being commanded by Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician-I) Ramesh Chand and Junior Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar respectively.

The ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony marks a centuries-old military tradition where flags are lowered and Colours and Standards are cased. The Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) band are also a part of the celebration along with a band of State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) which includes the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police that captivate the audience with their foot tapping music. About 26 performances are a part of the ceremony where Indian musicians thrill the audience with their patriotic fervour.

The timeless tunes performed at the ceremony includes the ever popular saare jahan se acha along with mony musk, singarh, patni top, general tappy, jak wilson, the gael, jal nidhi, yaman, sky lark, benihal, veer bharat, victory dhun, pyari bhumi, scotland the brave, take to the sky, air force colours, indian fleet, admirals ensignia, appu, call of the heart, gulmarg, jai bharti, drummers call, army star, abide with me.

The ceremony was concluded with the national anthem ‘Jane Gane Mana’ and President Mukherjee greeted all the important guests on his way back that included Prime Minister Narendra Nodi also.