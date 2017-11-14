Live ASEAN summit in Manila: Narendra Modi meets Australian, Vietnam Prime Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Australian and Vietnam counterparts Malcolm Turnbull and Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. In his maiden visit to the Philippines as the prime minister, Narendra Modi is attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila. (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Australian and Vietnam counterparts Malcolm Turnbull and Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. In his maiden visit to the Philippines as the prime minister, Narendra Modi is attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila. PM Modi yesterday held “very expansive” talks with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders carried out a “broad review” of the strategic landscape in Asia, signalling deeper cooperation by the two countries in dealing with sensitive security issues confronting the region. The talks between the two leaders came a day after officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia held their first meeting to give shape to the much talked about quadrilateral alliance to keep the Indo-Pacific region “free and open”. Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia

Track Live updates of PM Narendra Modi in Manila to attend ASEAN summit

8:08 am: PM Narendra Modi has met Vietnam PM Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit in Manila.

8:05 am: Bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit in Manila.