LIVE After Kamala Mills, now 4 die in fire in Mumbai’s Marol

Mumbai Fire: Four persons were killed in fire in Mumbai’s Marol. It has been learnt that fire broke out at Maimoon building in Marol late last night. Seven persons were rushed to the nearby hospital. Fire engines were pressed into action to douse the flames. Situation is under control now. This comes after the Kamala Mills tragedy last month. 14 people were killed and more than 21 injured on December 29 at Kamala Mills Compound. Police have recorded the statement of the owner of Kamala Mills Compound.

The statement of Ramesh Govani, the owner of Kamala Mills Compound, was recorded yesterday by a team from the N M Joshi Marg police station in connection with the fire, he said.

Govani has been accused of violating the norms of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

“We have recorded the statement of Ramesh Govani for violation of the MRTP Act norms,” Ahmad Pathan, Senior Police Inspector of N M Joshi Marg, told PTI.

Earlier, the police had summoned him for questioning in connection with the case registered against him, another official said.

#WATCH: Visuals of fire that broke out at Maimoon building in #Mumbai‘s Marol in the late night hours and claimed four lives. Situation now under control pic.twitter.com/nLp0zL9rdU — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

Apart from the MRTP Act case, the police asked him questions in connection with the fire incident at `1Above’ and Mojo’s Bistro pub, housed in Kamala Mills.

On Sunday, the police recorded the statement of Yug Pathak, son of a retired IPS officer and owner of Mojo’s Bistro in Kamala Mills, which was gutted in the fire, he said.

The main accused in the case – 1Above pub owners Kripesh, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar – are still at large.

On Monday, the police arrested two persons – Kevin Bawa and Libson Lopez – who worked as managers at 1Above pub.

They were booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police had said.