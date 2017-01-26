Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2017 Live Online Video Streaming Updates: Rajpath to showcase India’s cultural diversity, military might

The 68th Republic Day Parade will showcase India’s military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath today. (Representative image by Reuters)

The 68th Republic Day Parade will showcase India’s military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath today. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade. Led by Wing Commander Ramesh Kumar Dubey, the parade will start with four Mi-17 helicopters, flying an Indian flag and three other helicopters flying ensigns of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, will shower flower petals. The central and New Delhi region has turned into fortress with nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner. No landing or take-off of any commercial flight will be allowed from the Delhi airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm today.

8:37 am: Check out External Affairs Minister

गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभ कामनाएं. Greetings on Republic day. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 26, 2017

8:36 am: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greets the nation on Republic Day

T 2514 – Happy Republic Day .. greetings to all .. JAI HIND !! January 26 th pic.twitter.com/odW26waQs3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2017

8:35 am: The R-Day parade will also witness Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Bihar Regiment, Gorkha Training Centre and combined band of Punjab Regimental Centre, Sikh Regimental Centre, Madras Engineering Group, Infantry, Battalion (Territorial Army) Sikh Light Infantry. The parade will also see tableau from ex-servicemen followed by Naval Marching Contingent and a naval tableau.

8:34 am: An Air force Marching Contingent followed by an air force tableau will also showcase India’s air prowess. The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its Advanced Towed Artificial Gun System (ATAGS) and medium power radar Arudhra. The Paramilitary forces contingent will be led by BSF’s Camel Band followed by marching contingents of Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Delhi Police, elite NSG and the NCC.

8:33 am: PM Modi greets the nation on Republic Day

8:31 am: Check out Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet

सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ। हिट्लर शाही ताक़तों से इस गणतंत्र को बचाना होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2017

8:27 am: The army will also showcase its Tank T-90 and Infantry Combat Vehicle and Bramhos Missile, one of its treasured armour, its Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, Transportable Satellite Terminal and Akash Weapon System. Another attraction will be the Dhanush Gun system. Advanced Light Helicopters Rudra will then make a fly-past.

8:25 am: Major attraction of the parade would be marching of India’s only mounted Calvary with its majestic horses. The parade will also witness the heroic motor bike stunts by defence personnel. One of the major highlights parade will be the fly past by Mi-35 helicopters, indigenous combat light aircraft Tejas, Jaguars and Sukohis. However, these two events will be carried out at the fag end of the parade.

8:20 am: This will be followed by Parade Commander Lt Gen Manoj Naravane and his second-in-command, Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai paying respects to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces — the President of India. A contingent of UAE soldiers, along with its music band will lead the parade.