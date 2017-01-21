Liquor Prohibition Campaign: CM Nitish Kumar expresses gratitude for support

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his gratitude for the support. He thanked everyone for their participation in spreading awareness on de-addiction & prohibition of liquor in the state. (ANI)

In the wake of Bihar Government’s a ‘nasha mukt’ (addidction-free) state campaign, hundreds of thousands of people across Bihar on Saturday, including men, women and children, formed a human chain in support of the state government’s prohibition policy, according to PTI. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his major ally RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the Congress, and even opposition BJP leaders participated in the human chain to spread awareness on de-addiction and prohibition of liquor. On the occassion, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his gratitude for the support. He thanked everyone for their participation in spreading awareness on de-addiction & prohibition of liquor in the state.

The move came into action after Patna High Court allowed it to go ahead with the proposed statewide human chain in support of prohibition, after sternly asking the government to ensure nobody is coerced to participate and that movement of traffic is not restricted.

The CM imposed the liquor ban in the state on April 5, 2016 and the chain was formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition of liquor. CM also said that the statewide human chain remained successful and that it reflected people’s ‘strong resolve’ in support of prohibition.

Briefing the media, Nitish Kumar had earlier said that an alcohol-free Bihar would bring in a new era in the country and that no one will be permitted to use intoxicating substance and tobacco products. He also added that Bihar will become an ideal state of the country as dreamed by Mahatma Gandhi.

The apex court had earlier in October stayed the Patna High Court’s order quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar. The court admitted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government’s plea and also issued notice to Confederation of Alcoholic Beverage Companies. The state government had in October moved the apex court challenging the Patna High Court’s order of striking down the Bihar Prohibition of Liquor Act.