Liquor Ban: Matter being considered to find way out for people, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the matter is being considered to find a way out for people in view of the Supreme Court’s order banning liquor vending within 500 metres of national and state highways. “The state government respects the Supreme Court’s decision of imposing a ban on the sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways… the matter is being considered to find a way out for people engaged in this industry, and officers of the Excise and Taxation and Tourism departments are working on it,” he said.

Khattar was replying to a question by reporters here on the possibility of Haryana de-notifying some state highways on the lines of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan governments. On unauthorised meat shops in Panipat, the Chief Minister said illegal shops would be listed and action would be taken. Replying to a question regarding private schools in the state, he said the state government had entered into an agreement with some of them to teach students of state-run schools. The government would provide infrastructure in its schools and better education would be provided to students, he said.