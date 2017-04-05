Liquor ban: Here’s how states let their creative juices flow to subvert ban

As the liquor flows around highways cease, states let their creative juices flow to subvert ban. (Source: IE)

Trust adversity—in keeping with the old adage—to inspire Indian innovation. With the Supreme Court-ordered ban on sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways effective from April 1, Indian ingenuity is on display. Faced with significant excise duty losses from closure of liquor-selling establishments, including bars, states have resorted to the most creative solutions. While a West Bengal had pre-emptively denotified stretches of two state highways—meaning the roads are now, at least on paper, maintained by the respective municipal authorities—Uttar Pradesh has gone ahead and declared portions of state highways inside cities as “additional district roads” while bypasses have been rechristened as state highways.

And why not? It stands to lose, as per a Hindustan Times report, `6,000 crore from the closure of 8,000-odd outlets that are located on highways. Tamil Nadu stands to lose`2,100 crore from the closure of 1,000-odd outlets. Kerala, that had, until recently, been parched under a near-total liquor ban, is planning to plead for a three-month grace period. DLF Cyber Hub, a sprawling fine-dining and entertainment district in Gurugram, has redesignated one of its many gates as the entry—and thereby shifted it to 2 km from NH8 (the original entry gate was within 500 metres). Whether the merry toasts and the liquor keep flowing in its 34 bars and pubs and 50 restro-bars is another matter, but the best that it could do has been done.

But, perhaps, nowhere more has the pain of the liquor ban been felt than the Chandigarh Press Club—the only club in town within the 500-m radius of a highway—whose logo features a pen and mug of frothy beer. News and booze are a heady cocktail, as the members of the media would probably testify. But, at the club, most would perhaps be left nursing the hangover of sobriety in the coming days. For states and tipplers alike, the unhappy hours are here.