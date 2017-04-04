Liquor ban: After Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Manohar Parrikar-led Goa Government looks ways for ‘special dispensation’ of booze on highways

Earlier, Chandigarh and Rajasthan had decided to de-notify certain roads as Highways, so that liquor can be sold at these places.(PTI)

After Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Manohar Parrikar-led Goa Government is looking for the solutions to find out ways for special dispensation of booze at vends alongside National Highways. “We’ll provide a special dispensation,” Goa CM Manohar Parrikar said. Earlier, Chandigarh and Rajasthan had decided to de-notify certain roads as Highways, so that liquor can be sold at these places. After the SC ruling, Rajasthan’s Public Works Department declared that it will de-notify state highways as urban roads in order to circumvent the Supreme Court order. Earlier also, the Rajasthan government had re-designated state highways as urban roads to avoid SC’s order. Taking a similar route, Chandigarh administration also changed nomenclature of certain roads from highways to district roads. Now, certain other states are also learnt to save the liquor vends denotified under the Supreme Court’s ban.

However, the petitioner Harman Singh Sidhu, on whose appeal apex court banned liquor alongside roads, has decided to report the matter. In a diplomatic statement, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that state will comply with apex court’s ruling. Commenting on the ban, Badal said, “I was in my constituency yesterday. It is an urban constituency and a municipal corporation. We have been getting representations from hotels and marriage palace owners saying this is an unfair order.”

Watch | Chandigarh: Candlelight Protest By Hotel Owners, Staff Protest Against Supreme Court Ban On Highway Liquor Sale

He added, “The ban talks about 500 metres which means it is impossible for most of the hotels, banquets in Punjab to sell alcohol and they probably are all going out of business. There is no way we can challenge this order or circumvent this order. We can find loopholes in the order and take advantage but will comply with the order.”