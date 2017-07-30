Limca Book of Records recognises training of record 5,700 girls in self defence

Earlier, Delhi Police and the Delhi Government had been recognised when they trained over 5,000 girls in self-defence. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Limca Book of Records has recognised two organisations for training a whopping 5,700 girl students in self-defence techniques. The recognition has been granted to Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP) Education and the Abhiself Protection Trust for training the girls under their ‘MeriRaksha, Mere Haathon Mein’ programme. Uniquely, most of the girls were from rural areas. Earlier, Delhi Police and the Delhi Government had been recognised when they trained over 5,000 girls in self-defence. “The increasing crime graph for girls is a social problem, and its solution is within our society… without women’s empowerment society cannot be strong enough,” said JKP Secretary Ram Puri, explaining why the organisation undertook the Self-defence training campaign.

JKP Has been working for the empowerment of the girl child and runs three schools that charge no fees from girl students from the primary level till post-graduation, Puri said. Abhishek Yadav Abhi, founder of Abhiself Trust, said the aim of the self-defence campaign was to “create awareness among women”, adding that similar programmes were underway in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Limca Book of Records citation notes that the 5,700 girl students were from JKP’s three schools as well as 13 other schools from the Kunda region of Uttar Pradesh and that the campaign was held at Bhakti Dham, Pratapgarh.