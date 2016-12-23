Like chemotherapy for cancer, demonetisation was required to curb black money: Venkaiah Naidu

Stressing on the need to shift to digital transactions, the minister said that country’s economy is worth two trillion dollars.

Calling black money and corruption as “cancer”, Union minister Venkiah Naidu said that just like chemotherapy, demonetisation was also required to solve the menace. He added that problems like corruption and black money are cancer in the system and needed surgery. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the “bold and radical step” by him has crippled the parallel economy of arms smugglers, drug, child and women traffickers, and Pakistan-aided funding of terrorists, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

Stressing on the need to shift to digital transactions, the minister said that country’s economy is worth two trillion dollars and is expected to be 10 trillion dollars by 2030. He also accused Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi of levelling “absurd allegations” against the prime minister, Venkiah Naidu said these were meant to derail the government’s steps against corruption, adding that some me people feel threatened as the poor have left them to support Narendra Modi, after the steps taken by him for the empowerment of the poor.

The minister also announced that for 100 days after December 25, which will be observed as good governance day as a tribute to ex-PM A B Vajpayee, all MPs and ministers of BJP would tour different parts of the country to talk about the NDA government’s achievements.