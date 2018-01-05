Light rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir; Kargil coldest at minus 20 degrees Celsius

Srinagar city recorded minus 3.2 and Pahalgam minus four. Leh town recorded minus 10.3 and was the second coldest place in the state. (PTI)

The cold wave continued in the valley and the Ladakh region on Friday as the Met forecast light rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir till Saturday.

Kargil town was the coldest at minus 20 in the state, while Gulmarg at minus nine was the coldest in Kashmir Valley, a Met Official said.

Jammu city recorded 6.7, Katra 7.3, Batote one, Banihal 0.4, Bhaderwah minus 0.2 and Udhampur 5.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.