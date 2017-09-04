Lift in Lucknow court building plunges 4 floors, 8 injured

All the injured were rushed to the Balrampur Hospital. (ANI)

A lift in the district court building here fell from the fourth floor leaving eight persons injured this afternoon. Six lawyers and two judicial staff members, who were in the lift at the time of the incident, were injured, a police spokesman said. “The lift developed a technical snag and plummeted from the fourth floor,” the spokesman said.

All the injured were rushed to the Balrampur Hospital. One of them suffered a leg fracture. District Judge RK Upadhaya, who along with District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma rushed to the site, ordered a probe into the matter and has directed a thorough inspection of all the lifts installed in the building.