Life-altering surgery gives Delhi boy new hope; what these Safdarjung doctors did was nothing short of miracle

A 10-year-old boy Birendra Singh has got new hope to be a normal person after a life-altering procedure as now he can hold a pen and write after doctors at Safdarjung hospital reconstructed his middle and index fingers. In the year 2014, the boy suffered burn injuries in both hands from an immersion rod while taking a bath. According to doctors, the great toe and second toe were taken to reconstruct the middle and index finger of Birendra. The surgery was rare and also very complex as these fingers had to be amputated partially because they had developed gangrene, as per Hindustan Times.

The boy had undergone multiple surgeries since he suffered the injury, but still, he was unable to hold a pen, doctors said. However, with this surgery, which was successful, he can hold a pen and write, they added.

It took 10 long hours to complete the surgery as doctors had to extract the big toe and the toe adjacent to it along with the arteries, veins, nerves and tendons. Terming it as risky and rare, doctors said if the transplant does not work, the patient stood to lose his feet as well as hands, the report said.

The 10-year old had burnt his arms, chest, hands, and abdomen when he held the rod while switching it on. Badal Singh, father of the boy, explained how the accident happened. he said Birendra went outside with his mother and sister but then he ran back to his house. The boy approached his neighbour for the key to his house, saying that he wanted to use the bathroom. Later, after seeing the smoke and smell from his house the neighbours rushed to the spot and discovered the unfortunate incident.