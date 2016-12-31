  3. Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal extends greetings for New Year

Soon after taking charge as Delhi's Lt. Governor, Anil Baijal on Saturday extended his greetings to the people for the New Year.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2016 5:05 PM
