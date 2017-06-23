LG rejects Ajay Chautala parole plea

Ajay Chautala had approached the high court alleging that the Tihar jail authorities have not decided his application for parole despite the fact that he has to attend the wedding of his niece. (Photo: PTI)

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) has dismissed the plea of incarcerated INLD leader Ajay Chautala seeking a month’s parole to prepare for his exam and attend a wedding, the Delhi High Court was informed today. The submission was made before Justice Yogesh Khanna, who went through the LG’s order, and said that since the decision has been taken, his application has become infructuous. Chautala had approached the high court alleging that the Tihar jail authorities have not decided his application for parole despite the fact that he has to attend the wedding of his niece. Seeking a direction to the competent authority to decide his application, he had also sought parole to prepare for his PG Diploma exams to be held from June 28 to July 12.

Advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the teachers’ recruitment scam case, pleaded to withdraw his parole application on the ground that he would challenge the competent authority’s order, which was allowed by the court. Chautala is pursuing PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (PGDCBM) under the Distance Education from thh Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar. The Supreme Court had on August 3 last year dismissed the appeals of Chautala and his father O P Chautala challenging the high court’s verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on March 5, 2015 said, “The overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country.” The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.