LG Governor Anil Baijal clears nursery admission guidelines for private schools on DDA land

“LG approved nursery admission guidelines for private unaided recognised schools built on land alloted by DDA,” said an official in Baijal’s office. (PTI)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday gave his nod to the nursery admission guidelines for over 250 private schools built on DDA or government land in the national capital, said an official. There are around 1,400 private unaided schools in the city and 298 of them stand on land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). As per the guidelines, these schools will have to admit students entirely on the basis of the neighbourhood or distance criteria, unlike the others which have various other criterion including alumni, or siblings in the same institution.

“LG approved nursery admission guidelines for private unaided recognised schools built on land alloted by DDA,” said an official in Baijal’s office.

As per Delhi government sources the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had sent the file regarding nursery admission guidelines to the Lt Governor’s office for approval over a week back.

You may also like to watch this

“Delhi government will notify nursery admission guidelines for private schools on DDA and government land later today (Saturday) to begin admission process immediately,” tweeted Nagendar Sharma, advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Besides these 298 schools, others have already started the admission process for the nursery classes from January 2.