LG Anil Baijal takes on CM Arvind Kejriwal in services delivery row, says no technology so far to download pizza

DElhi LG Anil Baijal. (Photo: PTI)

The tussle over the proposal to have 40 services delivered at the doorstep between Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal escalated on Thursday. Baijal issued a press release to resolve the whole matter. The release issued by the office of LG termed the government’s comparison of the scheme with pizza and LPG cylinders’ delivery as ‘misplaced’ and added that “pizza, unlike documents, cannot be downloaded.” According to reports, as soon as the release was issued the Delhi Government was quick to respond and said that the instances of the delivery of pizza, gas cylinders and insurance were given to counter some of the L-G’s observations.

In the Press release, LG Anil Baijal said, “Comparison with Pizza delivery and E-Commerce misplaced. Unlike documents, Pizza cannot be downloaded. The advice was to take digitization ‘end-to-end’ i.e. from application to delivery stage.” He added, “Twin benefits in the alternate model – corruption to be removed by elimination of human interface and employment to the young unemployed.” While talking about the scheme, LG said, “What would promote corruption: an unnecessary army of thousands of ‘mobile sahayaks’ collecting ‘facilitation fee’ or a scheme with 100 % digital delivery with no human interface.” He added, “Unfortunate that despite well structured prescribed mechanism for consultation, issues sought to be settled through media and rhetoric.”

In his statement, LG said, “There is no technology so far to download Pizza and many other E-Commerce products, whereas most of the proposed services in the Government proposal can be and are already being delivered online. Moreover, delivery of Pizza and most of other E-Commerce products can also not be compared with the documents proposed to be delivered through the ‘mobile sahayaks’ as the latter would involve sensitive personal information.” He added, “Further, unlike E-Commerce, which is a B2C (Business-to-Consumer) transaction, Government has to be more sensitive and responsive to safety and security concerns in the proposed system which would be a G2C (Government-to-Consumer) transaction.”

The whole tussle started after the Delhi Government in the month of November earlier in the year announced that it would roll out a scheme within three to four months to enable citizens to get 40 public services, including caste certificates and driving licence, at their doorstep. This is “home delivery of governance”, which is being done for the first time in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed while announcing the Cabinet’s decision. He said that the government would hire a private agency to implement the scheme. “Mobile Sayak (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres.