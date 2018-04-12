LG Anil Baijal ‘drunk on power’, says Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said today that Lt Governor Anil Baijal was “drunk on power” after the LG allegedly did not to reply to his letter seeking details of communication with the Centre on “reserved” subjects such as public order, police, services and land. (ANI)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said today that Lt Governor Anil Baijal was “drunk on power” after the LG allegedly did not to reply to his letter seeking details of communication with the Centre on “reserved” subjects such as public order, police, services and land. A letter from Delhi Assembly was sent to the Lt Governor’s office on March 27, seeking copies of communication on “reserved” subjects between the Centre and the LG. Goel said he received no reply from Baijail’s office to the letter. “It is highly condemnable that he did not find it fit to reply to a Constitutional functionary. He is drunk on power,” he told reporters at a press conference. Last month, the Ministry of Law had advised the Delhi Lt Governor’s office to communicate to the Assembly Speaker that he should not admit questions related to reserved subjects. The answers related to these subjects were denied to the Assembly by the concerned department in the Budget Session. “Baijal is protecting the officials. Why cannot Delhi MLAs ask questions over Delhi Police and DDA that concern the interests of people who have voted for them,” Goel said. He said he will seek legal opinion on how to proceed in the matter. “We will pressure officers to provide information on the questions asked by the MLAs. We will also take legal opinion on it.”

The Speaker said the Budget Session was interrupted by opposition members. “They were given much more time than alloted to them but still they disturbed the House and many important subjects could not be taken. Also, the sitting of the House was delayed due to a lack of quoram as ruling party MLAs were not present in required numbers,” he said. The ruling AAP has 66 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly. The Budget Session that lasted 16 days was the longest in 23 years. It had lasted for 21 days in 1994 and 18 days in 1995.