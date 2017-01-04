Letters to the editor

The Samajwadi rift

Apropos of the report “SP war moves to Delhi: Mulayam approaches EC for party symbol” (FE, January 3), it is highly likely that Samajwadi Party’s election symbol, the bicycle, would be frozen and both the Mulayam camp and the Akhilesh camp would have to contend with some new, yet-unknown symbol. Mind you, it may be very difficult for both the groups to so quickly popularise their new election symbol and woo the voters in such a short span of time unless there is some last minute patch-up. In any case, the ongoing power tussle between the father-son duo within the caste-based Samajwadi Party does not augur well for its political future. In fact, its divided leadership’s persistent act of washing dirty linen in public is not only seen as a self-goal, but is also making it a laughing stock in the eyes of the voters in the poll-bound state. Needless to say, the flip-flop policy adopted by the party’s patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav while suspending his son and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, and later revoking the suspensions, speaks volumes about his own indecisiveness. It also explains his apprehension about the likely impact thereof on the party’s long-maintained vote bank. Though CM Akhilesh Yadav appears to be much better-placed owing to his image in UP, the fact remains that a vertically-divided SP could always cause a big setback for the socialist leader. Let us wait and watch for the final electoral bout.

SK Gupta, Delhi

Son-rise in SP

Apropos of the report “SP feud: Akhilesh ‘becomes’ new part chief, Mulayam hits back” (FE, January 2), the denouement of the political drama in Lucknow saw the senior Yadav axed from the helm and the junior Yadav assuming the ropes at the helm of the Samajwadi Party. The irreversible ‘transmogrification’ of Netaji from the supreme leader of unchallenged authority to a mere margdarshak (guiding counsel) co-occurred with the emergence of his son as the new face of the party. With the overwhelming support of the party rank and file and legislators in the turf war, Akhilesh Yadav is now better placed to consolidate his position and power. The perception that the new-gen leader took on schemers, conspirators, power brokers and mafia dons and turfed them out of the party seems to have boosted his image as a clean youth leader. Age is on Akhilesh’s side and works to his advantage. Time alone will tell how far Akhilesh succeeds in detaching himself from crime and corruption.

G David Milton, Maruthancode