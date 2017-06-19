  3. Letter asking to link property to Aadhaar is fake, says government

Letter asking to link property to Aadhaar is fake, says government

Soon after many news websites reported that the government is mulling over linking Aadhaar with all the land records since 1950, a clarification issued by the Press Information Bureau said that it is completely fake and mischievous.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2017 5:00 PM
Aadhaar news, property Aadhaar link, press information bureau, aadhaar card PAN, Digitalisation of Land Records The PIB said that the government has issued no such letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on Digitalisation of Land Records & subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar. (PTI)

Soon after many news websites reported that the government is mulling over linking Aadhaar with all the land records since 1950, a clarification issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on Digitalisation of Land Records & subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated in the sections of social media, is completely fake and mischievous. It said that the Government of India has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed in this regard and the matter is being investigated, it said.

  1. M
    Mukesh Sharma
    Jun 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    If it was done it would have been a right step in the right direction. Property owned by everyone would be on the record with Transparency.
    Reply
    1. N
      NARANAT
      Jun 19, 2017 at 10:20 pm
      I wonder how come many people in India still many people believe their corrupt governments and think they are doing all this to remove corruption. This once again proves that there is only a very few in India in their real senses. Rest of all are in fool's paradise.
      Reply
      1. V
        venky
        Jun 19, 2017 at 7:11 pm
        step1: Aadhaar is not mandatory. It's just to provide govt benefits and subsidies. step2: link PAN and Aadhaar it's mandatory step3: must link bank accounts with Aadhaar step4: ? honestly, I feel like it would be just a matter of time before govt actually proceeds with linking property as well. I have absolute faith.
        Reply
        1. M
          Manju M
          Jun 19, 2017 at 6:35 pm
          But its a good thing to link the properties they own to Aadhar card. you will get to know the super rich people. and can eliminate the land mafia
          Reply
          1. L
            Lalit Das
            Jun 19, 2017 at 5:19 pm
            It is logical to link property with aadhar.. Much more then bank accounts. Property will automatically become nami from benami.
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments

            Go to Top