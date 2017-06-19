Letter asking to link property to Aadhaar is fake, says government

The PIB said that the government has issued no such letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on Digitalisation of Land Records & subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar. (PTI)

Soon after many news websites reported that the government is mulling over linking Aadhaar with all the land records since 1950, a clarification issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on Digitalisation of Land Records & subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated in the sections of social media, is completely fake and mischievous. It said that the Government of India has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed in this regard and the matter is being investigated, it said.