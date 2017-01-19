LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore

In major crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Bandipore district. (Representative image by PTI)

Bandipore Encounter– In major crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Bandipore district. The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. In a joint operation state police and security forces manged to neutralize the LeT commander Abu Musa, according to ANI report. This came days after three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

The encounter broke out between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area of the district, police had said.Police had said the militants were all locals and belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. He said the militants have been identified as Abid Sheikh, a resident of Satkapora area of Srigufwara, Maqsood Shah alias Masoom, a resident of Bewoora area of Srigufwara and Adil Reshi, a resident of Reshi Mohalla area of Bijbehara – all in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a similar incident on January 6, Al-Badr terrorist Muzaffar Ahmed was killed in an encounter with Army and the Police in Machu area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)