Lessons for Congress on 2014 defeat, courtesy Sonia Gandhi; is Rahul Gandhi listening?

Sonia, who had chosen to step down as party president to pave the way for her son Rahul Gandhi to take over the charge, however, defended Rahul’s leadership, which she said, stood for the country’s youth.

UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi today admitted that the party’s lack of connect with the masses had led to its rout in the 2014 general elections. Sonia Gandhi said that the Congress had been “out-marketed” and that the party needed to devise new ways to re-establish connect with the people.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Sonia lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the functioning of the government even as she vowed that her party will come back to power. Sonia, who had chosen to step down as party president to pave the way for her son Rahul Gandhi to take over the charge, however, defended Rahul’s leadership, which she said, stood for the country’s youth. She also defended Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Italy during Holi even as results for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland were scheduled to announce.

In the course of the interaction, Sonia also divulged the reason behind nominating Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister. She said that she had thought Manmohan Singh would make a better PM than her.

Sonia Gandhi’s remarks assume political significance as Congress is gearing up to retain power in Karnataka, one of the four states it has in its kitty right now. Apart from this, Lok Sabha Election 2019 will take place within a year. BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, has been virtually steamrolling the opposition by winning one state after another.

If we go through the numbers, the figure looks dismal for the Congress. In 2014, it was down to mere 44 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The picture is even bleaker for Congress as it only rules two big states – Punjab and Karnataka. The BJP, on the other hand, managed to get into power single-handedly or with allies in 21 states.

2018 is crucial for Congress as three BJP-ruled states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will go to polls later this year. Sonia Gandhi needs to lead along with her son Rahul Gandhi to make the most of this opportunity in order to challenge the Modi juggernaut in 2019. This won’t be easy especially after the string of disappointments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, northeastern states like Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura in last one year.

Sonia Gandhi has passed on the baton to her son but she is still the UPA Chairperson. On her role in attempting to stitching an alliance with other opposition parties, Sonia Gandhi said that she is the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) does meet some colleagues. “We try to hold regular meetings with like minded parties to see if something can work out. We are holding dinner with all these leaders.”