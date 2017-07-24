Less than 1% of job seekers got placements who were registered with employment exchanges: Bandaru Dattatreya

As on September 30, 2015, barely 0.56 per cent of the candidates got placement. (Representative Image Source: PTI)

Only a fraction of job-seekers registered with employment exchanges across India are able to secure jobs, the labour ministry informed Parliament today. As on September 30, 2015, barely 0.56 per cent of the candidates got placement. Of all the registered 4,48,52,500 job aspirants, 2,53,900 were placed, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. In 2014, there were 4,82,61,100 candidates who sought employment through the exchanges across all states, but only 0.7 per cent — 3,38,500 — made it.

In 2013, the placement was over 0.7 per cent. In the year prior to that, however, the number is slightly better at over 0.9 per cent. The minister was fielding queries on the number of people provided employment and those who received call letters through employment exchanges in the last 3-4 years. To another query, the minister said the labour ministry is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) in mission mode to transform the National Employment Service to provide employment related services. It will help match job profiles of candidates with employer requirements, in career counselling and vocational guidance, among others. The minister said 540 job fairs were organised under NCS during 2016-17.