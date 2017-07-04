Leopard electrocuted atop 30-foot power pole; forest officials bewildered

Electric poles, and traps laid out to protect agriculture fields, become fatal for wild animals. (ANI)

A leopard was electrocuted after it climbed an electric pole in Mallaram Forest at Nizamabad district in Telangana on Monday, ANI reported. The four-year-old animal was hanging from the wires of the 30-foot pole, much to forest officials’ bewilderment, the Times of India reported. Villagers found the animal at 10.30 A.M. and immediately informed the forest department officials and police. Nizamabad district forest officer, VSNV Prasad told TOI that any poaching bid has been ruled out as its skin and nails were intact. The veterinarians said that the male leopard died on Sunday in an accidental death. However, they could not discover why it climbed the high electric pole. There is virtually no habitation around that area except for a farmhouse and the closest road is about 5 km from the spot. Prasad added that there are agricultural fields and orchards surrounding the area and no visible trees. An official told TOI that leopards climb trees when they sense danger. He said that in case somebody had chased the leopard it would have climbed the tallest object in the area, which was the electric pole and got electrocuted. The leopard reportedly chewed the live wires, leading to a prompt death.

Prasad said that installation of cameras around the reserve forest to monitor the animals would ensure that they remain unharmed. Electric poles and traps laid out to protect agriculture fields become fatal for wild animals. In May this year, an adult female elephant was electrocuted to death in a maze field in north Bengal, United News of India (UNI) reported. In September last year, shockingly, a leopard was electrocuted while attempting to catch a peacock who had already died of electrocution in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu, according to the Covai Post.