Lenin statue demolition in Tripura sparks major political controversy: Here’s who said what

The pulling down of the Lenin statue in Tripura has sparked a war of words between political parties led by opposing ideologies. It all began when a group of men, purportedly BJP workers, allegedly vandalised the statue with a bulldozer at Belonia in South Tripura district. Meanwhile, the driver of the JCB, which was reportedly used to bring down the statue, was arrested but released on bail later, Superintendent of Police of South Tripura district Monchak Ipper said. State CPI(M) leaders have alleged that mob were chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ while bring down the statue.

It has been learnt that prohibitory orders were enforced in several areas of West Tripura district including Srinagar, Lefunga, Mandai, Amtali, Radhapur, Arundhatinagar, Jirania, Mohanpur and many more places following reports of post-poll violence, District Magistrate Milind Ramteke said. Meanwhile, the political slugfest has even reached the national capital and threshold of Parliament.

BJP Rajya MP Subramanian Swamy has even called Lenin a ‘terrorist’, said that Left party should keep and worship Lenin’s statue in its headquarters.

MoS, Home, Kiren Rijiju has said that he does not want to comment on the matter.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar alleged that nine workers were killed because of the Marxists in Tripura. He also claimed that 24 BJP workers were killed due to Congress’ misgovernance in Karnataka.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said that BJP does not ever practice the culture of violence and alleged that some of those who support Left parties were trying to foist these kinds of debates that a statue is removed.

Earlier, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy said that what one democratically elected government can do another democratically elected government can undo.

CPIM has lashed out saying that the highest levels of BJP/RSS and Governor of Tripura are directly inciting this violence in the state. It had also vowed, “You can break our statues but not our spirit!”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that BJP and RSS are known for violent activities.

D Raja of CPI has condemned the incident saying this was not acceptable in a democracy. Raja said that in a multi-party democracy, some parties win and some lose, does not mean one can resort to vandalism and violence like the demolition of Lenin statue will take place.

JD(U) MP Harivansh said that people of this nation believe in different ideologies. He said that It is true that Lenin’s statues were demolished after the end of ruling in Russia but India is not Russia.