Lenin statue bulldozed in Tripura hours after BJP win, CPM sees ‘Communism phobia’; watch video

Lenin statue in Tripura: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists have brought down a Vladimir Lenin statue in Tripura barely 48 hours after the saffron party conquered the Left citadel dominated by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) after securing a historic mandate. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when jubilant BJP workers vandalised the iconic statue located at the College Square in Belonia town amidst chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Meanwhile, a war of words has ensued over the incident with former BJP leader and Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy saying that a democratically elected government can undo what another democratically elected government can does and vice versa.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has lashed out at BJP saying that the highest levels of BJP or RSS and Governor of Tripura were directly inciting violence in the state. According to reports, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Tripura DGP and Governor and asked the DGP to ensure that law and order in the state is maintained.

#WATCH: Statue of Vladimir Lenin brought down at Belonia College Square in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/fwwSLSfza3 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

In the state, the erstwhile ruling party CPI(M) termed the incident as “Communism phobia” which was countered by BJP leaders who claimed that it was the reaction of people who were frustrated and oppressed by the Left rule in the state. CPI(M)’s Belonia sub-division secretary Tapas Datta alleged that BJP workers were seen playing football with Lenin’s head. Police said that they have arrested the driver of the JCB which was used to bring down the statue. South Tripura SP Ipper Monchak said Police would remove the fallen statue and give it to the civic body for storage.

CPI(M) has accused BJP south district secretary Raju Nath of masterminding the incident. However, Nath has vehemently denied the allegations saying statue fell because of an “overflow of anger”. He also said that BJP did not hire the JCB. Nath said that there has been resentment against this statue of Lenin. He also wondered as to why the taxpayers’ money would be spent on building a statue of “foreigner” Lenin.

Notably, BJP had won 35 seats out 60 and its ally People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to bag 8. CPI (M) was reduced to 16 seats.