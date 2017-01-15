Left parties announce list of candidates ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Six left parties, including the CPI and the CPI(M) have already decided to contest 140 of 403 seats in the assembly elections together. (Source: PTI)

Left parties today announced its list of candidates for 105 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly elections. Six left parties, including the CPI and the CPI(M) have already decided to contest 140 of 403 seats in the assembly elections together and in today’s list, a maximum of 58 candidates have been fielded by CPI and 18 by CPM, a party release issued here said.

CPI-ML has put up candidates on 17 , All India Forward Bloc on 7 and SUCI(C) on 5 seats, the release said, adding the names of 35 remaining candidates will be announced soon. As per the release, six communist parties have formed an alliance against all the communist and capitalist forces to contest the assembly polls in the state.

It added that the anti people policies of the BJP government at the centre had an adverse impact on the people in Uttar Pradesh. The result of these policies is note ban which has troubled the common man and benefited the corporates. Criticising the state government, the release said that the policies adopted have affected farmers, labourers and the poor.