LED bulbs under Centre’s UJALA scheme has crossed 20 crore distribution

Centre in its Ujala website on Friday announced that their LED bulbs distribution has crossed 20 crores. In November the LED bulbs retail price was dropped to Rs 65 from Rs 550 under theUjala programme. Nine watt LED bulbs costed Rs 65 per unit, the move was to encourage people to use energy efficient bulbs. People in rural parts of India usually use incandescent bulbs because they are much cheaper, this move of the government has over the months, helped the country to also save energy.

The Ujala website flashes inspiring numbers like, energy saved per year, 26,082 mn Kwh, cost saving per year Rs 10, 433 crore and Co2 reduction per year is 2,11,26,570 t CO2 and so on. At 2.50 am on Friday, the number of LED bulbs sold was 20,08,37,669. According to a statement, as of November 20, 2016, 5.96 crore of dwelling units have been provided about 17.89 crore LED bulbs under the UJALA scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the LED bulb as “Prakash Path” – “way to light”. The UJALA scheme aims to promote efficient use of energy at the residential level; enhance the awareness of consumers about the efficacy of using energy efficient appliances and aggregating demand to reduce the high initial costs thus facilitating higher uptake of LED lights by residential users. It may be noted that the scheme was initially labelled DELP (Domestic Efficient Lighting Program) and was relaunched as UJALA.

Milestone in India’s journey towards clean and affordable power – UJALA crosses distribution of 20 Crore LED bulbs, annual savings of Rs 10, 000 crores, tweeted Power Minister, electricty, energy use, Piyush Goyal on Friday.