Lease of a DAV school in Delhi cancelled: DDA sources

The DDA today “cancelled the lease” of a prominent school in east Delhi for allegedly undertaking civil construction work in a playground in its campus, sources said. They said the decision was taken after examining the case over a period of time.

“We have cancelled the lease of a DAV school located in east Delhi. It was found that civil construction work was done on a playground which prompted the decision,” a source in the DDA said.

He said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was committed to the welfare of school children.

“We had alloted that plot for a playground for children and not for carrying out concrete construction,” the source added. “It would not be appropriate to comment on the issue as the matter is already sub judice,” a senior administrative official of the school said.