Learn to make your own decisions, Smriti Irani advises young women

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said young women must learn to make their own decisions instead of relying on others’ suggestions all the time. “I think women should stop asking such questions from others as to what they should do and what they should not,” Irani said during a discussion on ‘Women in the New World Order’ at the second Raisina Dialogue here.

“We are independent and strong enough to make our own choices,” she added. “Speak to yourself, take ideas from around you but make your own decisions. Ultimately, you should be responsible for whatever comes your way in life and not someone else,” the Minister said.

Citing her own example, Irani said that in her long career in showbiz and later in politics, she never conformed to concepts such as “male bonding” or “female bonding”.

“I have always believed that it is my work, how well I do my job, will get me other projects and not bonding over drinks etc. And that has happened. So advice to women is that you concentrate on how well you can do your job,” she said.

Speaking of stereotypes in the society, she recalled how once a male journalist asked her as to who takes care of her kids. “I asked back: Who takes care of yours? Why such question are for women only and not men,” Irani said.