Leaders celebrate Makar Sankranti at Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi’s residence

Like last year, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday applied a ’tilak’ of curd on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s forehead to indicate they enjoyed cordial relations and the ruling Grand Alliance of the JD-U, RJD and the Congress is intact.

In Patna, a big feast was organised by Lalu Prasad on Friday at his 10 Circular Road house allotted to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, with Nitish Kumar and most of the ministers joining the festivities.

However, the leaders of the BJP, the main opposition party in Bihar, stayed away from the festivities.

Lalu sent out a political message on the occasion by saying that there is no difference in the ruling Grand Alliance after applying a ’tilak’ of curd on Nitish Kumar’s forehead, an auspicious symbol.

In 2016, contrary to speculation, Lalu had applied a ’tilak’ of curd on Nitish Kumar’s forehead to indicate cordial relations between them.

The Congress’ state unit President and Bihar Education Minister Ashok Choudhary also visited Lalu and Rabri Devi at their residence.

Lalu helped Rabri Devi in serving the traditional ‘dahi-chura’ to party leaders and others who visited them. Their two sons — Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap — helped them in taking care of the guests.

RJD leaders said over 25 quintals of curd and 25 quintals of ‘chura’ were arranged for the feast.

Senior RJD and JD-U leaders, including ministers, legislators and MPs, joined the festivities while savouring traditional food items like ‘chura’, ’tilkut’ and ‘khichri’.

Lalu also invited his supporters from the minority community for a similar feast here on Sunday.

Lalu’s ally the Janata Dal (United) has invited BJP leaders here for Makar Sankranti celebrations on January 15. JD-U state unit President Vashisht Narain Singh said that he has invited everyone for a feast at his residence.

Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U President, is likely to join the festivities there also.

Lalu Prasad will also visit Singh’s residence along with his sons to meet JD-U leaders on the occasion.